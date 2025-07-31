Therapy Thursday: How to handle friends who believe misinformation

Thursday, July 31st 2025, 12:59 pm
This week’s Therapy Thursday focuses on friendship, trust, and how to navigate difficult conversations when misinformation gets in the way. Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined us to answer a viewer’s question.
Liz wrote in asking why a friend was so quick to believe the worst about her after hearing misinformation. Liz tried to explain, but her friend walked away.
Dr. Brenda says this situation is common in a time of mass misinformation and social distrust. Often, she explained, people’s reactions are more about their own pain than about truth.
“The heart of the matter,” Dr. Brenda said, “is that Liz doesn’t have to take on the blame.” Instead, she suggested giving the situation time to cool down before approaching the friend again with compassion.
While it’s natural to want to repair relationships, Dr. Brenda reminded Liz that “every broken connection is not hers to repair.” If Liz chooses, she can reach out again, but she should also reflect on why her friend reacted so strongly despite knowing her character.
If you’d like Dr. Brenda to answer your question on a future Therapy Thursday, email therapythursday@griffin.news.
