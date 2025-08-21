Therapy Thursday: Helping Oklahoma kids build confidence after teasing at school

Thursday, August 21st 2025, 1:09 pm
Back-to-school season can be tough, especially for young children adjusting to new classmates and environments. On this week’s Therapy Thursday, Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma shared advice for a parent whose 5-year-old came home in tears after being teased on the first day of school.
Kelly wrote in asking: “My five-year-old came home from school from her first day crying that she did not want to return because her classmates were not very nice to her and teased her. How can I help her feel more confident?”
Dr. Brenda offered a simple framework for parents to use, called SAFE:
Dr. Brenda emphasized that learning to navigate social interactions with strangers is a big step for young children. Parents play a key role in boosting confidence and self-esteem.
“Here’s the heart of the matter,” she said. “We must teach our children to navigate this new terrain. Be there to support them and help build their confidence.”
If you’d like Dr. Brenda to answer your question on a future Therapy Thursday, email therapythursday@griffin.news.
