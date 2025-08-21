Therapy Thursday: Helping Oklahoma kids build confidence after teasing at school

On this week’s Therapy Thursday, Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma shared advice for a parent whose 5-year-old came home in tears after being teased on the first day of school.

By: Erin Conrad

Back-to-school season can be tough, especially for young children adjusting to new classmates and environments. On this week’s Therapy Thursday, Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma shared advice for a parent whose 5-year-old came home in tears after being teased on the first day of school.

The viewer’s question

Kelly wrote in asking: “My five-year-old came home from school from her first day crying that she did not want to return because her classmates were not very nice to her and teased her. How can I help her feel more confident?”

Dr. Brenda’s SAFE method

Dr. Brenda offered a simple framework for parents to use, called SAFE:

S – Speak up: Teach children to calmly and firmly say “Stop, I don’t like that.” A – Ask for help: Remind them it’s okay to seek help from a trusted adult or teacher. F – Find a safe spot: Encourage walking away and joining another group or area. E – Express feelings: At the end of the day, ask about both the happy and not-so-happy moments.

Building confidence in young children

Dr. Brenda emphasized that learning to navigate social interactions with strangers is a big step for young children. Parents play a key role in boosting confidence and self-esteem.

“Here’s the heart of the matter,” she said. “We must teach our children to navigate this new terrain. Be there to support them and help build their confidence.”

How to submit a Therapy Thursday question

If you’d like Dr. Brenda to answer your question on a future Therapy Thursday, email therapythursday@griffin.news.