Top 10 Oklahoma high school football players: Owasso's Tajh Overton earns No. 1 spot

Owasso's Tajh Overton ranks as Oklahoma's top high school football player. Discover his skill development and goals for 2025.

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 3:29 pm

By: Ravin Ray


TULSA, Okla. -

Our top-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma is Owasso defensive lineman Tajh Overton.

Why He's The Best

Tajh Overton has been on many recruiters radars since he was suiting up for jr. high games four years ago. Now, heading into his senior year, he's bigger and better than ever before with all eyes on his journey.

"I think my skillset definitely sets me apart. I'm not overly big, I'm not overly athletic. The things I execute, I execute well I would say." said Overton

Sharpening His Skills

Overton doesn't stop putting in work when the season ends. He likes to sharpen his skills and learn more than just his position for any instances he has to change roles on the field.

"He really wants to be special so he's trying to develop techniques he didn't have before, he's trying to learn new positions he hasn't learned before. Just to expand his ability to impact the game." said head coach Bill Blankenship

Goals for 2025

The Rams fell short of a state championship in 2024 to Bixby in overtime. This year, the goal remains the same to win it all and Tajh also wants to be prepared for the next level.

"I want to be the most ready for college as I can by the end of my senior year as far as skill and technique wise." added Overton

Cowboy Path

Speaking of the next level, before this summer, Overton had his sights set on an SEC school for his top five picks. Then, a coaching change at Oklahoma State shifted those plans for him and immediately fell in love with the Cowboy way in Stillwater. In June, he committed to OSU.

"There was a coaching change over there. I just really fell in love with the coaching staff, I would say that's what did it for me."


Ravin Ray joined News On 6 as a sports anchor/reporter in 2023. Previously, she worked at KTAB and KRBC in Abilene, TX, covering various sports and universities. Ravin is an Oklahoma native and she’s excited to bring sports coverage to her home state.

