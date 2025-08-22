Want a $10,000 vacation? Our Blood Institute launches donor giveaway
How would you like to turn your blood donation...into a dream vacation? Our Blood Institute is offering donors that opportunity through Sep. 7.
Friday, August 22nd 2025, 4:47 pm
By:
Alyssa Miller
TULSA, Okla. -
Our Blood Institute is offering a $10,000 vacation giveaway to entice more donors to give blood. "A lot of people are not donating currently," said executive director Elizabeth Glover. "We want to make sure we are inspiring something different, something fun, and who doesn't love a vacation?"
The giveaway is running through September 7, however, blood donors that give before Sunday, August 24 will receive two entries. Our Blood Institute is a nonprofit blood center that serves Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. It supplies blood to hospitals and healthcare facilities in each of those regions.
How to enter:
- To enter the giveaway you must donate blood at any Our Blood Institute location
- Deadline is September 7
- Appointments can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777
- Walk-ins are welcome
Who Can Give Blood:
- 16 year old that weighs at least 125 pounds and has their parents permission
- 17 year old that weighs at least 125 pounds
- 18+ that weighs at least 110 pounds
- Teens/Adults that are healthy
- Common medical conditions, like high blood pressure and diabetes, DO NOT disqualify you
Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that she anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.