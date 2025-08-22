Want a $10,000 vacation? Our Blood Institute launches donor giveaway

How would you like to turn your blood donation...into a dream vacation? Our Blood Institute is offering donors that opportunity through Sep. 7.

By: Alyssa Miller

Our Blood Institute is offering a $10,000 vacation giveaway to entice more donors to give blood. "A lot of people are not donating currently," said executive director Elizabeth Glover. "We want to make sure we are inspiring something different, something fun, and who doesn't love a vacation?"

The giveaway is running through September 7, however, blood donors that give before Sunday, August 24 will receive two entries. Our Blood Institute is a nonprofit blood center that serves Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. It supplies blood to hospitals and healthcare facilities in each of those regions.

How to enter:

To enter the giveaway you must donate blood at any Our Blood Institute location Deadline is September 7 Appointments can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777 Walk-ins are welcome

