Cherokee Nation signs first AI policy

By: Dan Norman

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior has signed the tribe's first policy on artificial intelligence.

The tribe says the new policy sets guidelines for ethical use of AI and requirements for review measures.

It says the policy also outlines specific approved uses for AI, like summarizing public information and brainstorming activities.

The tribe says that any AI use involving the Cherokee language must be reviewed and approved by fluent speakers.

"As Cherokee people, we were not meant to fall behind but were meant to be the people who surged ahead," says Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "AI is the future and Cherokee Nation is working to embrace that future, but not at the expense of our language and culture."

The policy also creates a committee to approve or reject proposed AI tools and set limitations on their use.