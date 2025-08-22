Latest independent film shoot wraps up: 'We are all obsessed with Oklahoma'

Several independent films are being shot in Oklahoma right now, partly because of the tax incentive that comes from the state’s Film and Music Office.

By: Amy Slanchik

Shooting for a movie called "Ghost Complex" just wrapped up early Friday morning.

The film crew was in Tulsa for about two weeks, shooting at locations like The Mercury Lounge downtown, the Blue Whale in Catoosa, and a wedding venue ranch in Sperry.

"I don't think we had any idea how aesthetically pleasing Tulsa, Oklahoma, can be for film,” producer Brenna D’Amico said.

The latest feature film to bring in people from New York and LA left them impressed with Tulsa, but most of the team is actually from Oklahoma.

"I think Okies outnumber Angelenos on this set,” Costumer Designer Amy Higdon said.

Jeremy Stewart is a writer, director and producer for the film. Right now, it's called "Ghost Complex," but he said that could change.

"It's about a girl whose best friend dies, and as the girl drops out of college to kind of process, the ghost of her best friend pops up, and it's kind of like a lighthearted look at grief,” Stewart said.

Stewart said his first feature film came with a lesson in Oklahoma weather.

"There was a big learning curve of like, lightning strikes for me, which they all know about and I didn't,” he said. “But it's been awesome. They've been wonderful."

D'Amico describes what felt different about working here.

"Something that I've really realized on this set and everybody here is the heart that they have and the passion and the understanding that everybody's just trying to get through the same day and I think that's a really powerful thing to carry when we're working on a movie because it is stressful and it is a lot,” she said. “It is intense."

And while Tulsa may not have the bright lights of a bigger city, the people working on this project say it shines.

"While it's a smaller city, I think the people here are very resourceful and figure out how to do a really good job with what they have,” Higdon said.

"We are all obsessed with Oklahoma. The skies -- you can't beat 'em,” D’Amico said.

The team plans to have the movie done and submitted for next year's film festival season.

The goal is to screen it in Tulsa first, so everyone who lives here who worked on the film can see it.

A few other feature films were shot here this month through the tax break incentive, including "Forgotten Fortune," "Horrified” and "Pretty Babies."