Claremore hosts Music and Chili Festival, raising money for long-term tornado recovery

Claremore hosts the inaugural Tunes & Spoons Chili Fest at the Expo Center to support tornado recovery efforts, featuring Grammy-winning country act Diamond Rio and a chili cook-off.

By: Madison Jones

Claremore is hosting the first Tunes & Spoons Chili Fest at the Expo Center this weekend. The three-day festival brings food, music and family fun and a portion of the proceeds is going to support long-term recovery after the May 2024 tornado.

The Inspiration Behind the Event

"This is my father's brainchild," said TJ Jackson, son of Tito Jackson, one of the founding members of the Jackson 5.

Tito Jackson moved to Claremore in 2023. Jackson embraced Claremore as his home, enjoying life on a ranch and building relationships in Claremore.

"Tito found peace in Claremore, and we're talking about a rock and roll hall of famer," said Terry Harvey, one of Jackson's business partners.

Claremore was hit by an EF-3 tornado in May of 2024. Long-term recovery in the city is still ongoing. After seeing the devastation, Jackson was moved to action and started the Music Giving Hope Foundation. He began planning the event as a way to raise money to help tornado victims.

Jackson passed away in September 2024 before he could see his vision for the event realized, but his family and business partners continued planning the event in his honor.

"I just want the people of Claremore and Oklahoma to know that my father was one of you guys and he loved and treasured you and your land," TJ Jackson said.

The Three-Day Event

The Tunes & Spoons Chili Cook‑Off Music Festival is set for Aug. 22-24 at the Claremore Expo Center, bringing live music and food to the community, all to support the nonprofit Music Giving Hope

The festival features a music lineup across two stages, including a headline performance by Grammy-winning country act Diamond Rio on Friday, a blues-rock closing by George Thorogood & The Destroyers on Saturday, and funk-soul group Superfreak, followed by a ‘90s-early‑2000s tribute from My So Called Band on Sunday.

Festival goers can also expect a chili cook-off, a classic car show, a lively “Fun Zone” for families, local vendors, and a “Salsa Sunday” tasting competition.

Admission to the event is free. VIP passes can be purchased, and those proceeds will go directly to Music Giving Hope.