'It really hurts my heart': Concerns after crimes in Tulsa parks

Following a series of crimes at Tulsa parks, the community responds with increased security measures. River Parks leaders encourage caution and vigilance in maintaining trail safety.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

A summer of concern

Three crimes at two Tulsa parks this summer, including a stabbing and two sexual assaults, have left trail users shaken. For many, Tulsa’s parks are sacred spaces meant for escape, exercise, and connection.

“It really hurts my heart,” said Nicholas Geib, who uses the trails regularly. “These are our sacred grounds. These trails are where people get better… when somebody like that tries to come in and take these holy grounds from us and put a fear in our heart, it really shakes me, and I bet it shakes a lot of Tulsa.”

River Parks leaders take action

River Parks Executive Director, Jeff Edwards, says he understands the frustration from park users.

“It’s concerning that we have to even think about the places that we use to really escape our daily lives,” Edwards said. “What we have heard is that really, they are frustrated. Generally speaking, they have felt really safe in this park environment, and now with these three incidents in a row, it’s ultra frustrating.”

Edwards said the group is focusing on two priorities: keeping the parks safe and clean. He is encouraging trail users to stay in groups, remain alert, and consider carrying defensive items like spray when out alone.

New cameras at Turkey Mountain

After hearing about the most recent attack, Jon Harden of Midwest Technology decided to take matters into his own hands.

“My family uses this park and I thought about my daughter and the incident that happened this week,” Harden said. “It just tugged on my heart and I felt like I needed to do something.”

Harden installed security cameras at Turkey Mountain that will provide better monitoring of the park.

Calls for more patrols

Edwards says River Parks relies heavily on Tulsa Police, particularly the bike patrol division, which is expected to grow soon.

Related Stories: