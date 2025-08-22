Prison inmates pitch business ideas at Oklahoma’s first “Shark Tank" event

Inmates at Jess Dunn Correctional Center pitch their business ideas at Oklahoma's first '1440 Promise Shark Tank' event, aiming to bolster life skills and curb recidivism.

By: Ethan Wright

Inmates at Jess Dunn Correctional Center pitched business ideas in just two minutes each during the state’s first 1440 Promise Shark Tank Speed Networking Event. The program teaches entrepreneurship and life skills while aiming to reduce recidivism.

What is 1440 Promise?

“There’s 1440 minutes in a day… What you choose to do with each and every one of those 1440 minutes matters,” said Scott Comar, president of 1440 Promise.

The eight-month program pairs Jess Dunn inmates with business leaders, helping them build business plans, improve presentation skills, and develop character. Comar said the program focuses on what participants do with their current and future minutes, not their past mistakes.

What the Event Is

The Shark Tank-style event gave participants two minutes per pitch to showcase their business ideas. Judges provided feedback, and the top five pitches advanced to present before Gov. Kevin Stitt.

For participants like Devon James, the program goes beyond business.

“Not only has 1440 Promise taught me character and building my company. It’s also taught me how to just be a better person in the community,” James said.

Governor Supports the Program

Gov. Stitt called the event a key part of broader reforms in Oklahoma’s justice system.

“Once they’ve paid their debt to society, then it’s time to help them on with their life,” he said.

Stitt added that programs like 1440 Promise provide skills, hope, and a pathway to contribute positively to society.