Tribal liaison updates Tulsa City Council on proposed settlement talks

City and Creek Nation have a February deadline to work out a joint prosecution agreement per the terms of the proposed settlement, and talks continue despite a court challenge by the governor.

By: Emory Bryan

The Director of Tribal Partnerships for the City of Tulsa gave City Councilors a limited update on talks between the City and Muscogee Creek Nation over law enforcement.

The city and tribe signed a proposal in June, with a February deadline to work out a detailed prosecution agreement that would resolve years of litigation since the McGirt ruling.

Amanda Swope told Councilors that, with a new challenge filed by Governor Stitt to block the settlement, she was unable to publicly give them many details. Stitt filed a challenge, and the City has until September 10 to respond, she said.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols criticized the governor over the filing, arguing he could have led talks between cities and tribes to settle legal issues, but instead has filed suit against the City for taking on that task.

Swope said a task force of City and Tribal prosecutors, court clerks, and law enforcement met this week for the first time, "focused on the technical aspect of cooperative law enforcement and what that looks like," she said.

Nichols said Thursday the only question on the table was which government would prosecute some cases, not whether laws would be enforced.

