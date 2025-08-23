Fall Classic at Bixby ends with Tigers and Spartan victories

Friday's scrimmage sheds light on Oklahoma's high school football landscape: Broken Arrow's defense impresses and Bixby's explosive offense suggests a strong season ahead.

By: Ravin Ray

-

Bixby hosted a set of scrimmages on the Friday before the season starts across the state with Broken Arrow, Stillwater and Edmond Santa Fe as the participating teams.

Broken Arrow and Stillwater started the night off. Stillwater is the clear favorite to win the Class 6A-II title this season.

The Tigers' defense looked good. With Semaj Stanford and Bryson Brown in the secondary for this team, it'll be hard to get touchdowns on these guys. They both had picks on the night, and Stanford added a receiving touchdown to his stats as well from 10 yards out. Brown's pick ended in the endzone for a pick-six.

Broken Arrow beat Stillwater, 14-7.

To cap off the night, Bixby took on Edmond Santa Fe.

The Wolves started off strong. On the third play of the game, the Spartans threw it right into the hands of the defense, and they took the opposite way for a pick-six.

After a little adversity, Bixby got into their usual groove and started lighting up the scoreboard.

First, a field goal to make it 7-3.

Then, Tyler Wright, Cord Nolan and Braeden Presley all received touchdowns to seal the night off and a rushing touchdown to add to it.

Bixby wins it 31-7.

Takeaways

The season is upon us and the biggest takeaways is that Bixby's offense is reloaded and ready to repeat, Broken Arrow's defense is going to be scary good and under a new coaching staff, Stillwater is a favorite to win it this year in Class 6A-II and can if they can just get their offense on the same page and Edmond Santa Fe had some bright moments that can put them as serious playoff contenders come November.

Bixby's first game is Thursday at H.A. Chapman Stadium against Owasso.

Broken Arrow starts Friday on the road against Springdale Har-Ber.

Stillwater starts earlier than everyone with a Wednesday night game, hosting Norman North.

Edmond Santa Fe kicks things off at home with Jenks on Friday.



