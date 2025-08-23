People on high alert in Tulsa after three violent, random attacks in the past month

People are on high alert in Tulsa after three violent, random attacks in the past month. Police believe the two most recent cases could be connected to the same man.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

People are on high alert in Tulsa after three violent, random attacks in the past month.

Police believe the two most recent cases could be connected to the same man.

Hunter Park Assault

Tulsa police are investigating an attempted rape at Hunter Park near 5800 E. 91st Street.

According to TPD, a woman was approached by a man while she was walking through a "secluded area" of the park around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night. The suspect physically attacked the victim and assaulted her sexually.

Two people at the park found the victim after the attack and called 911. Police confirmed that the victim was injured during the attack.

A second Turkey Mountain assault

Tulsa Police say a woman called 911 around 10 p.m. Monday, saying she'd been raped.

Police say the victim was out at the park to look at the downtown skyline when she says a man attacked her, ripped her clothes off and raped her.

"We hate to know there's a sexual predator out there; it could be anybody right now," said Meulenberg.

A possible connection

Police believe the two most recent cases could be connected to the same man.

"We are going to treat them as if they are related until we discover that they're not," said Lt. Darin Ehrenrich with Tulsa Police.

"It's definitely scary, and I did hear about it from everyone," said Lynn-Ann Herndon.

Police don't have much of a description yet, but are going through all the evidence, hoping to identify the attacker.

"Personnel from the lab that are taking all kinds of steps to generate additional information and additional evidence that are going to lead us to some sort of offender profile or offender identity," said Ehrenrich.

The first assault at Turkey Mountain

A woman was walking back to her car at Turkey Mountain at the end of July when a man jumped out of the woods and stabbed her several times in the face.

Police arrested Jesse Brown for that attack.

What's next

TPD says random sexual assaults are rare in Tulsa, and 90 percent of them are committed by someone a victim knows.

River Parks says more cameras will be added, and there will be two more people patrolling on bikes starting September 1st.

Tulsa's commissioner of Public Safety says they're working to add more cameras at Hunter Park.

Police ask anyone with any information to call.



