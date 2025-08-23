Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Bixby

Travis Ballard pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in Bixby in 2023 and will be sentenced next month.

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 9:05 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in 2023.

Prosecutors say Travis Ballard admitted in court to killing his wife, Kara, whose body was found inside a car at Washington Irving Park in March 2023.

Police said Kara’s daughter contacted officers by text message after becoming worried about her mother. Responding officers later discovered Kara dead at the park.

Authorities arrested Ballard later that day in Pryor following a police pursuit.

Ballard is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
