Former church employee charged with recording girls through security cameras

By: Graham Dowers

A former employee of a Tulsa church is facing charges after police say he secretly recorded girls changing clothes during a church fundraiser.

Investigators said River Oaks Presbyterian Church contacted police after learning that Kurt Schmitz admitted to watching security camera footage of a girl changing.

Schmitz told detectives he intended to disable the cameras through a security app on his phone, but instead reinstalled the app on a tablet and used it to view both live feeds and recordings. According to investigators, he accessed 29 files showing six girls over the course of two days.

In a statement, River Oaks Pastor Ricky Jones said the church was “very upset by what happened” and called the behavior “terrible in every way.” Jones said church leaders immediately contacted law enforcement and have been cooperating with the investigation.