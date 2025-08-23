Tulsa group works to boost pre-K enrollment after decline

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 10:20 am
Community leaders in Tulsa are working to get more children enrolled in pre-K after enrollment numbers fell this year.
Impact Tulsa reports that pre-K enrollment dropped from more than 2,600 students to about 2,100.
In response, volunteers with the group spent the day going door-to-door to remind families that pre-K is free and available to every child in Oklahoma.
The campaign is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the importance of early education and to ensure families know how to access available resources.
Officials say boosting pre-K enrollment is critical to preparing students for success in kindergarten and beyond.
