Tulsa group works to boost pre-K enrollment after decline

Impact Tulsa is canvassing neighborhoods to encourage families to enroll children in free pre-K after Tulsa enrollment fell by more than 500 students this year.

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 10:20 am

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

Community leaders in Tulsa are working to get more children enrolled in pre-K after enrollment numbers fell this year.

Impact Tulsa reports that pre-K enrollment dropped from more than 2,600 students to about 2,100.

In response, volunteers with the group spent the day going door-to-door to remind families that pre-K is free and available to every child in Oklahoma.

The campaign is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the importance of early education and to ensure families know how to access available resources.

Officials say boosting pre-K enrollment is critical to preparing students for success in kindergarten and beyond.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 23rd, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025