Muskogee VA Medical Center to receive major upgrades

By: Graham Dowers

The Muskogee VA Medical Center is set to receive several upgrades as part of a nationwide investment in veterans’ health care facilities.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that the improvements include expanding the surveillance system, installing a full facility backup generator, demolishing five outdated buildings, and modernizing online health records.

Officials said the projects are part of $800 million in federal improvements made possible through reforms aimed at strengthening VA services across the country.

No timeline for the completion of the projects was immediately announced.

