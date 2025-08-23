Muskogee VA Medical Center to receive major upgrades

The Muskogee VA Medical Center is set to undergo upgrades, including new security systems, a backup generator, building demolitions, and modernized health records.

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 10:30 am

By: Graham Dowers


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

The Muskogee VA Medical Center is set to receive several upgrades as part of a nationwide investment in veterans’ health care facilities.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that the improvements include expanding the surveillance system, installing a full facility backup generator, demolishing five outdated buildings, and modernizing online health records.

Officials said the projects are part of $800 million in federal improvements made possible through reforms aimed at strengthening VA services across the country.

No timeline for the completion of the projects was immediately announced.

Related: Some Tulsa veterans worried about planned Department of Veterans Affairs job cuts
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 23rd, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025

August 26th, 2025