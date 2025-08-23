Report shows Oklahoma homeowners gaining equity at rapid pace

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 11:13 am
Oklahomans are gaining equity in their homes at one of the fastest rates in the nation, according to a new report from Bankrate.
The study shows home equity in Oklahoma has grown by more than 400% over the past five years. In 2020, homeowners in the state had an average of $8,000 in equity. Today, that figure has climbed to $47,000.
Bankrate analyst Stephen Cates said the growth means more wealth is being built daily through homeownership in the state.
With lower-than-average mortgage debt and lower home prices compared to the national average, Oklahoma has become a great place to own a home, according to experts.
Homeowners can also tap into that wealth through options like home equity loans or cash-out refinancing if mortgage rates fall.
For those looking to buy a first home in Oklahoma, Experts advised not to expect the “dream home” right away, but emphasized that entering the market is a key first step to building wealth.
August 23rd, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025