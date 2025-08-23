Sixth annual "Downtown Deco" event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for Tulsa Area United Way

Oklahomans take small steps for a big cause at Tulsa's Downtown Deco Challenge, raising significant funds for local non-profit initiatives.

By: Eden Jones

-

Small Steps, Big Difference

The Tulsa Area United Way held its sixth annual downtown deco event to kick off its 2025 fundraising. The organization raised $100,000 for hundreds of programs across its service area. And the way of doing it… is easier than you think. For every person or pet who passes under the balloon arch at Sixth and Main in downtown Tulsa, Price Family Properties donated $100 to Tulsa Area United Way.

Where the Money Will Go

Lauren Collins with the TAUW says the funds will go to more than 160 programs and 70 nonprofit partners that provide health, education, food services and more to those in need.

"It goes to all sorts of programs that are doing good in this community in the social services umbrella, so we fund financial security programs, healthy community programs, youth opportunity and community resilience programs,” said Collins.

A Community Coming Together

Jackie Price-Johannsen says her favorite part of the day is seeing people work together for a good cause. She says she's always blown away by people's desire to step up and help.

“The best part of the Downtown Deco Challenge is just seeing this community come together; we started with a goal of 1.000 people; we are going to blow past that today,” she said.



