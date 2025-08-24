Two-way traffic returns near 18th & Boston in Tulsa’s SOBO district

Crews reopen lanes near 18th and Boston while businesses push through months of disruption.

By: Ethan Wright

-

Drivers in Tulsa’s SOBO District are seeing some relief as two-way traffic has returned along East 18th Street. The change comes after months of construction tied to the “Improve Our Tulsa 1” bond package, a project aimed at resurfacing roads, upgrading sidewalks and lighting, and improving accessibility in the area.

Businesses along the corridor say the reopening is a welcome step, but construction cones and detours remain while crews finish work on sidewalks and final paving.

Construction Progress

According to the City of Tulsa, two-way traffic was restored the week of Aug. 25. Crews are still working on asphalt paving and sidewalks along Boston Avenue. The full project including new sidewalks and roadway replacement is scheduled for completion by Dec. 7, 2025.

According to the bond package, the construction aims to resurface roads, improve ADA accessibility, and upgrade sidewalks and lighting.

Impact on Local Businesses

For restaurants like Tacos x Mezcal, the construction has been both a burden and an opportunity. Manager Alberto Gallegos said the project began the same day the restaurant opened for a Cinco de Mayo special.

“Since May 5th, we’ve had no traffic being able to get through here and it’s been a bit of a mess,” Gallegos said. “Thank goodness we have very good customers that are devoted.”

Despite the challenges, the redesign leaves room for Tacos x Mezcal to expand its patio, something Gallegos said will benefit the business once work wraps up.

Safety Concerns at the Intersection

Before construction began, Gallegos and others had raised concerns about pedestrian safety at the intersection of 18th and Boston. He said crosswalks were inadequate and the area was poorly lit, making it feel like crossing two separate streets.

“Someone ran the stop sign here and actually hit a pedestrian that was crossing the street,” Gallegos said of an incident just before work started. He says, after years of close calls, it was only a matter of time.

Looking Ahead

The city urges drivers and visitors to watch for blue “Business Access” signs in the area, which point to open businesses during construction. While some frustrations remain, Gallegos said he views the project as a “two-edged sword.”

“The construction of course means it’s going to be better,” he said. “But at the same time it causes problems for parking, problems for people trying to get through, and even problems for employees to get here. I know it just takes time, but it’s obviously frustrating because it always seems like there’s construction everywhere in Tulsa.”