Tulsa Animal Services at full capacity, urges community to step up

By: Eden Jones

Clear the Shelters

Tulsa Animal Services reports that it's running out of space for dogs and cats. The animal shelter says that it's nearly 50% over capacity, housing nearly 300 animals, and that number does not include foster animals.

“Definitely spay and neuter your pet. If people have the resources to be able to do that more frequently, I think that would cut down on some of the population problems that are coming into this facility,” said Director Sherri Carrier.

The Call for Help

With intakes outpacing adoptions, the shelter says it's stretched to its limits. Animal Services says because it’s a municipal shelter, it can’t turn away any animals, so it's hoping people will answer the call. To help, it's joining the national Clear the Shelters campaign, and extending its hours the weekend of August 23-24.

“It’s a big responsibility, especially when you get a puppy, so really think it through before you just dive in and adopt an animal. We want to make sure we have the right fit for the right family,” Carrier said.

The Future of the Shelter

The City of Tulsa celebrated the groundbreaking of the brand-new Tulsa Animal Services shelter in September. The new facility was made possible through $13.8 million in funding approved by Tulsans.

The new facility, which will be built on 3.5 acres just south of the Tulsa Zoo on 36th Street North and Pawnee Drive, will feature a 24,125 square foot space housing a clinic, surgery center, isolation rooms, an adoption area, office space, and an outdoor area for animals. It will open within the next year. Carrier says the future of the animals in the current space depends on those who answer the call.



