Tulsa officer hospitalized after patrol car hit by driver who ran stop sign

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 9:22 am
A Tulsa police officer was taken to the hospital early Saturday after a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to investigators.
Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. near 51st and Sheridan. The officer was transported to the hospital to be checked out.
The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were not hurt, according to police. Investigators said the driver was given a field test and then taken into custody.
Authorities have not yet released the driver’s name.
