Tulsa officer hospitalized after patrol car hit by driver who ran stop sign

A Tulsa police officer was hospitalized after a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a patrol car near 51st and Sheridan, police said.

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 9:22 am

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa police officer was taken to the hospital early Saturday after a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to investigators.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. near 51st and Sheridan. The officer was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were not hurt, according to police. Investigators said the driver was given a field test and then taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet released the driver’s name.
Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

