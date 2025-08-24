Tulsa officer hospitalized after patrol car hit by driver who ran stop sign

A Tulsa police officer was hospitalized after a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a patrol car near 51st and Sheridan, police said.

By: Graham Dowers

A Tulsa police officer was taken to the hospital early Saturday after a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to investigators.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. near 51st and Sheridan. The officer was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were not hurt, according to police. Investigators said the driver was given a field test and then taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet released the driver’s name.