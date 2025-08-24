Families turn front lawns into food gardens

Families nationwide are replacing lawns with edible gardens, saving money and boosting health with homegrown produce that avoids long transport and pesticides.

By: Graham Dowers

Families across the country are transforming their front yards into edible gardens, replacing grass with fruits and vegetables that save money and boost nutrition.

Experts say most grocery store produce travels about 1,500 miles before reaching shoppers, often losing nutrients and carrying pesticides or microplastics. By contrast, homegrown food is fresh, local, and chemical-free.

Jason Victor’s family is among those growing their own groceries, with enough to share with neighbors. Their garden is part of a nonprofit program called Edible Landscapes, which helps convert unused lawn space into food-producing plots.

The USDA estimates about 60% of fruits and vegetables sold in the U.S. are imported, sometimes spending up to two weeks in transit. Advocates say growing food at home gives families more control over what they eat and how it’s grown.

Tips for new gardeners

Experts recommend choosing a sunny spot with 6 to 8 hours of daylight and starting small with a 4-by-8 raised bed. A single bed can produce more than 100 servings of fresh produce per season, adding up to about $600 in grocery savings.

They also advise skipping store-bought fertilizers and focusing on healthy, chemical-free soil.

Health benefits of gardening

Research from Blue Zones, a project studying healthy aging, shows that people who garden regularly live longer, report lower stress, and stay active into their 90s.

The cost of setting up an edible landscape can range from under $500 to around $2,000, but experts say fall is the perfect time to plant cool-season vegetables.