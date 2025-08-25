Tulsa police: Homeless man with machete shot, killed on Osage Trail in Tulsa

Tulsa police say a homeless man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the Osage Trail near the Langston Tulsa Campus after allegedly threatening a man and his dog with a machete.

8/25/2025 UPDATE:

Tulsa police say a homeless man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the Osage Trail near the Langston Tulsa Campus after allegedly threatening a man and his dog with a machete.

Officers responded to a call reporting a body at the park. While processing the scene, a man approached police and admitted to shooting the victim.

The shooter told officers the homeless man had initially threatened him and his dog. According to police, the man ignored the threats, but the victim returned from a wooded area with a machete and approached him, prompting the shooting.

Police said they recovered the machete from the victim and the pistol from the shooter.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The shooter has not been charged, and the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine whether any charges are warranted.

Original story below...

Tulsa police are investigating after a man's body was found Sunday morning near a trail in the Greenwood District.

Officials said a woman walking near 900 N. Greenwood Avenue around 9 a.m. discovered the man lying on the ground and noticed blood before calling 911.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the man was deceased and contacted homicide detectives. Investigators said shell casings were found on the trail, but it is not yet clear if they are connected to the man's death.

The victim's identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.

