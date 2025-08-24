Tulsa detective, prosecutor honored with Pillar of Hope Award

Tulsa Detective Jill Sally and Assistant DA Amy Dickens were honored with the Pillar of Hope Award for their work supporting children who have suffered abuse.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A Tulsa police detective and a Tulsa County prosecutor are among six people recognized this year with the Pillar of Hope Award for their work supporting children who have suffered abuse.

The Child Advocacy Network announced Detective Jill Sally and Assistant District Attorney Amy Dickens as recipients.

Police said Sally was honored in the law enforcement category for her work in the department’s Child Crisis Unit, where she has served for the past four years.

Dickens was recognized for her role in prosecuting cases involving child abuse.

The Child Advocacy Network presents the Pillar of Hope Award each year to honor individuals and organizations that make a difference in protecting children and helping them recover from abuse.