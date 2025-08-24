Former Sooner Cade Horton makes Cubs history, and makes a case for Rookie of the Year

Rookie pitcher Cade Horton continues his impressive pitching for the Chicago Cubs, marking his fifth scoreless outing since the All-Star break.

By: Scott Pfeil

Former Norman and OU standout Cade Horton might be the only rookie in the Chicago Cubs starting rotation, but he's not pitching like it. As the Cubs' offense continues to find its way, Horton dazzled on the mound once again Saturday night in Anaheim. Horton threw six shutout innings to lower his ERA to 2.88 in 93.2 innings this season. Horton allowed just three hits, while walking one and striking out seven to earn the win over the Angels. This was Horton's fifth scoreless outing in seven starts since the All-Star break.

Red Hot Since The All-Star Break

Horton has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball since the All-Star break. In 7 seven starts since the Mid-Summer Classic, Horton pitched 37 innings with a 0.49 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. His K% is 24.8, while his BB% is just 8.0. In those last seven starts, Horton has given up just two earned runs. That’s the fewest in a seven-start span for a Cubs pitcher since 1901.

Gone Fishin'

Horton had seven strikeouts on Saturday night against the Angels. Three of those punchouts were former MVP Mike Trout. Horton is now just the fourth pitcher to strike out Trout three times in a game, joining James Paxton (2016), Dylan Cease (2022), and Shohei Ohtani. Horton is also just the third Cubs rookie to strike out a former MVP three times in a game. The last to do it was Kerry Wood in his 20-strikeout game in 1998.

21 Straight

Horton opened Saturday night's game by throwing 21 straight strikes. Since 1988, only 3 others have opened with 20+ straight strikes: George Kirby's 24 in 2022, Joe Musgrove's 21 in 2018, and Ervin Santana's 20 in 2014. The longest at any point is 38 by Bartolo Colon in 2012.

Rookie Of The Year?

Thanks to Horton's second-half surge, the Norman native has entered the Rookie of the Year discussion. According to ESPN Bet, Horton now has the third-highest odds to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. He trails only Brewers infielder Isaac Collins and Braves catcher Drake Baldwin. Just a short month ago, Baldwin looked like the runaway favorite. Kris Bryant was the Cubs' last Rookie of the Year, who took home the award in 2015.

What's Next?

Horton is scheduled to take the mound on Friday on the road against the worst team in baseball, the Colorado Rockies. Horton faced this Rockies lineup in his 4th career big league start back on May 27th. Horton went six innings, giving up just two earned runs while striking out six in a no-decision. The Cubs won the game 4-3 in 11 innings.



