Red Sox promote former Oral Roberts standout Isaac Coffey to Triple-A Worcester

From the Summit League Player of the Year to Red Sox Double-A Pitcher of the Year, Isaac Coffey climbs to Triple-A Worcester, marking his growth since the 2022 MLB Draft.

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 4:55 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


Worcester, MA -

The Boston Red Sox promoted former Oral Roberts standout Isaac Coffey to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. This will be Coffey's 2nd stint in Triple-A this year. Earlier in 2025, he had a 1-1 record in 25.1 innings in 8 games. He had a 6.75 ERA, giving up 19 earned runs on 27 hits, 18 walks and 25 Ks.

In 4 starts in Double-A Portland this season, Coffey was 0-1 in 9 innings pitched with a 3.00 ERA. He gave up 3 earned runs on 5 hits, 4 walks with 12 Ks.

Coffey was the Red Sox Double-A Pitcher of the Year in 2024. He went 11-4 in Portland with a 3.17 ERA. He gave up 40 earned runs in 113.2 IP on 89 hits and 51 walks with 148 Ks.

The Red Sox selected Coffey in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He was the Summit League Player of the Year in 2021. 
Scott Pfeil
Scott Pfeil

Scott Pfeil joined the News On 6 sports team in July of 2012. Scott has more than 20 years of experience in sports journalism, including 19 right here in Tulsa. Scott loves covering sporting events, but he really loves telling stories.

