This Week In Big 12 Football - Week One

Big 12 Conference action kicks off with all 16 programs in play—highlighting Oklahoma State's season opener, intriguing matchups, and a standout class of returning quarterbacks.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Big 12 Conference will be in full swing this week, as all 16 programs will be in action. Here's a look at some news and notes on the Big 12 heading into Week 1:

-- Oklahoma State will kick off their season on Thursday, August 28th, as the Cowboys host UT Martin at 6:30 pm.

-- The Big 12 Conference will have all 16 of its programs in action in Week One, which features five games against Power 4 opponents. Those matchups include Auburn at Baylor, Nebraska vs. Cincinnati in Kansas City, Georgia Tech at Colorado, TCU at North Carolina and Utah at UCLA.

-- Week One will showcase Big 12 teams in action throughout the week with games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

-- Saturday's meeting between Arizona and Hawai'i will be the Big 12's first game of its TNT Sports partnership. The game broadcast, studio coverage and feature storytelling will be featured on TNT, TruTV and HBO Max as well as Bleacher Report.

-- The Conference opened the season with No. 22/21 Iowa State's 24-21 win over No. 17/20 K-State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The thrilling Conference game marked just the second time two ranked FBS teams have played on opening day since 2000.

-- Kansas also defeated Fresno State 31-7 in Week 0 in front of a sellout crowd in the first game in reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

-- Big 12 QB Club: The Big 12 has nine teams that return quarterbacks who threw for 2,400 yards or more last season, nearly twice the total of any other Power 4 conference. The Conference also bolstered its QB class with talented newcomers.

-- The QB trio of ISU's Rocco Becht, KU's Jalon Daniels and K-State's Avery Johnson combined for seven scores through the air and no interceptions, with a nation-leading aggregate passer rating of 165.6 in Week 0.

-- 2025 marks the 30th season of Big 12 Football, which held its inaugural season in 1996.



