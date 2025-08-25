2 dead after crash, road closure now back open in Muskogee County

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 9:05 pm
UPDATE: Road now open after closure.
The roadway in Muskogee County is now back open as of 08:53 p.m. Sunday evening after crash left two people dead.
Previous Story:
Two people are dead after a crash on Highway US-62 between West 33rd Street and West 43rd Street in Muskogee County according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers say that portion of road has been closed since around 4:41 p.m. and are not clear when the road will be back open.
The cause of the crash or additional victims have not been reported by authorities at this time.
This is a developing story.
