2 dead after crash, road closure now back open in Muskogee County

Two people are dead after a crash on Highway US-62 between West 33rd Street and West 43rd Street in Muskogee County according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 9:05 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


MUSKOGEE COUNTY -

UPDATE: Road now open after closure.

The roadway in Muskogee County is now back open as of 08:53 p.m. Sunday evening after crash left two people dead.

Previous Story:

Troopers say that portion of road has been closed since around 4:41 p.m. and are not clear when the road will be back open.

The cause of the crash or additional victims have not been reported by authorities at this time.

This is a developing story.
