Claremore man dies after motorcycle crash, community pays respects

Claremore mourns beloved father and community member, Myron Barron, who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident. A memorial at a local shopping mall lets locals reflect and pay respects.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

The sons of a Claremore man are devastated after he was killed in a motorcycle crash on August 15th.

Family and friends of Myron Barron are remembering him as a loving father, a generous man, strong in his faith, and someone who always made others laugh.

Memorial for Dad

Two crosses sit near the entrance to a Claremore shopping mall.

"I put this one up,” said Dallas Barron, the son of Myron Barron. “Somebody made that one custom, but I put that one up. Then people have been coming by here and paying their respects, which is really nice."

Dallas Barron is the youngest son and is only 16 years old.

He says the past week has been devastating and filled with questions about what’s next.

Seeing all the love is heartwarming for Dallas.

"It really means a lot to me that people come down here,” said Dallas Barron. “Whether it's my friends or just random people that saw the accident happen, they see the cross here."

Dallas Barron says he and his father loved spending time together.

"Me and my dad had a very good relationship,” said Dallas Barron. “We would work on cars together, whether it was my car or he needed help at his shop. Go to the mall, just hang out."

Prioritizing Family

Myron Barron, Jr., another one of Myron Barron’s sons, says his father spent the last years of his life building stronger relationships with him and his siblings.

"There had been some hard times in my dad's life, a lot of mistakes that my dad made, but he owned up to it,” said Myron Barron, Jr. “He was gifted a second chance, and being a father, being a person of the community, and being a generous man."

Being Cautious

His sons now want people to always be cautious whenever they get behind the wheel or hop on the bike.

"Never get overconfident in your ability on a motorcycle,” said Myron Barron, Jr. “That was always my dad's message. It has nothing to do with how good you are on a motorcycle, there's other factors."

Family Support

Myron Barron Jr. says his father would want them to forgive the driver who hit Myron.

"Obviously, this was a tragic accident,” said Myron Barron, Jr. “The strength of being able to forgive somebody, for an accident. He would want everybody to forgive the guy that caused this, and it was truly an accident."

He would also want his family to come together during this time.

He hopes his father knows, they are doing just that.

"Not to worry, not to stress,” said Myron Barron, Jr. “We're going to come together and we're going to support our little brother who's in need of some support. We're here for him."

Support Dallas

You can find a link to support Dallas here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-rent-and-utilities-and-funeral-costs