By The Numbers: A look at a solid NFL Preseason for numerous local college products

By: Justin Woodard

A lot of local college products and NFL rookies shined during the preseason. The question for the some of the rookies, have they done enough to earn a spot on the 53-man rosters? The final cutdown down is on Tuesday, August 26 at 4 pm ET.

By the Numbers

164- Former Bixby and OSU standout wide receiver Brennan Presley finished the NFL Preseason with 164 receiving yards on 11 catches for the Rams. That was good for fourth in the league.

5- Presley showed off his big-play ability finishing the preseason with five receptions of 16-plus yards, which led all receivers.

15- Also on the Rams, former OU standout wide receiver Drake Stoops had a 15 yard catch in the preseason finale. Perhaps the better number though, is number one. Stoops had one touchdown for the Rams against the Browns. The question for both Presley and Stoops, have they done enough to earn a roster spot?

40- Sticking with the wide receiver theme, Claremore native and Jets rookie Quentin Skinner had 40 yards on three catches in New York's preseason finale against the Eagles. During the three games in the preseason, Skinner had 116 yards and scored a touchdown.

126- Former OSU star running back Ollie Gordon II wrapped up his impressive preseason with the Dolphins finishing with 126 yards, which was good for fifth most among all running backs.

43- Gordon II, a rookie and sixth round draft pick by Miami, got the start for the Dolphins in their preseason finale and finished with 43 rushing yards on eight attempts. Gordon II figures to provide depth in the Dolphins backfield as a rookie.

18- OSU product and 49ers rookie linebacker Nick Martin finished the preseason with 18 total tackles. That was good enough to finish in the top 10 in the league.

8- Martin, a third round pick, wrapped up San Francisco's preseason with eight total tackles, including six solo takedowns. Martin also had one tackle for loss and forced a fumble. Martin will easily make the 49ers 53-man roster and contribute in the very least on special teams as a rookie.



