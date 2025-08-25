Tulsa caricature artist turns faces into lasting memories

Tulsa caricature artist Tyler Jones has been entertaining crowds since 2013, creating quick sketches that blend humor and personality at events across the region.

By: Brooke Cox

Tyler Jones has been a professional caricature artist since 2013, sketching quick black-and-white portraits at weddings, corporate events, birthday parties and festivals across northeastern Oklahoma.

Each drawing takes about five to seven minutes, giving guests a keepsake that often ends up displayed on refrigerators, office walls or saved as a favorite memento.

An Art That Connects People

Jones said what he loves most about caricature art is the joy and laughter it sparks. Reactions are often immediate—people laugh at the exaggerated features while marveling at the accuracy.

He describes caricature as a blend of humor and identity, a playful reflection that resonates with people in a way traditional portraits often don’t.

Roots And Inspiration

His passion for drawing began in childhood and never faded. Jones said caricature art became his focus because it feels more fun and less rigid than other styles.

His inspiration comes directly from the faces in front of him, with every sketch offering a new opportunity to capture personality and character in a lighthearted way.

Upcoming Events

Jones stays busy with community events throughout the year. This fall, he is scheduled to appear at the Nate Bargatze comedy show at the BOK Center on Oct. 19 and will mark his ninth year participating in the Hallow(themed) celebration in downtown Bixby on Oct. 25.

You can book Jones for weddings and other events by visiting his website at TulsaCaricatures.com.

He also shares his art on TikTok (@tyler..jones_), Instagram Tulsa Caricatures and Facebook Tulsa Caricatures.