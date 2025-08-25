Tulsa father arrested after 4-year-old son fatally shot, mother wounded, police say

A 4-year-old boy is dead, his mother is recovering from surgery, and the child’s father is in custody after a weekend shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex, police said.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 9:49 am

By: Ethan Wright


TULSA, Okla. -

A 4-year-old boy is dead, his mother is recovering from surgery, and the child’s father is in custody after a weekend shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin Street and Peoria Avenue. Police said family members told 911 that 24-year-old Jaylen Green shot his girlfriend and their 4-year-old son before trying to drive them to the hospital.

The family’s vehicle broke down near North Lewis Avenue and Pine Street, where first responders converged. EMSA rushed the victims to a hospital, with officers clearing traffic for the ambulance.

The child later died of his injuries. Police said the boy’s mother underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Detectives said it is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

Green was arrested and booked into jail on complaints of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and resisting arrest. Police said charges may be amended as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.
