Endangered Missing Advisory activated for missing Sand Springs 16-year-old

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 16-year-old from Sand Springs.

By: Christian Hans

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing teenager from Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says 16-year-old Shaun Forkey was last seen on Friday wearing a black T-shirt and green and black swim trunks.

OHP says Forkey has several medical conditions that can make him unstable.

Officials say Forkey has violent tendencies and should not be approached if seen.

If you see Forkey, you are asked to call 911.