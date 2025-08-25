Powerball's 10th-largest jackpot is now $750 million after no winner Saturday

No winner claims the Powerball's $700 million jackpot, marking another increase to an estimated $750 million. Will Monday's drawing find a victor?

By: CBS News

The Powerball lottery jackpot keeps climbing — now at an estimated $750 million — after there was no winner over the weekend. The next drawing is on Monday evening.

The three-quarters-of-a-billion-dollar jackpot is the game's 10th-largest grand prize and has an estimated cash value of $338.6 million, Powerball said.

There was no grand prize winner in Saturday's $700 million jackpot, although several winning tickets were sold for other prizes. Two tickets to match all five white balls were sold in New York and Maine, and a third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five, Powerball said. Thirty-one other tickets won $50,000 prizes, and five tickets sold that won $100,000 each.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, with a Powerball of 18.

A single jackpot winner on Monday would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of about $338.6 million before taxes, or going with the $700 million annuity option, which consists of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% per year.

No one has won Powerball's jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.