Powerball's 10th-largest jackpot is now $750 million after no winner Saturday

Monday, August 25th 2025, 8:34 am
The Powerball lottery jackpot keeps climbing — now at an estimated $750 million — after there was no winner over the weekend. The next drawing is on Monday evening.
The three-quarters-of-a-billion-dollar jackpot is the game's 10th-largest grand prize and has an estimated cash value of $338.6 million, Powerball said.
There was no grand prize winner in Saturday's $700 million jackpot, although several winning tickets were sold for other prizes. Two tickets to match all five white balls were sold in New York and Maine, and a third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five, Powerball said. Thirty-one other tickets won $50,000 prizes, and five tickets sold that won $100,000 each.
The winning numbers on Saturday night were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, with a Powerball of 18.
A single jackpot winner on Monday would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of about $338.6 million before taxes, or going with the $700 million annuity option, which consists of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% per year.
No one has won Powerball's jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.
The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.
In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.
Powerball tickets are $2 each. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
July 9th, 2025
December 22nd, 2023
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025