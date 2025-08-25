Muskogee County couple faces new sexual abuse charges linked to child neglect case

A Muskogee County couple, previously charged with child neglect after a young child in their care gave birth at home without medical care, now faces additional allegations, including sexual abuse and further neglect.

By: News On 6

Dustin Walker is now charged with sexual abuse of a minor, while Cherie Walker faces charges of enabling child sexual abuse. Prosecutors have also added further counts of child neglect, covering both the childbirth case and the child's siblings in their care.

This comes after a DNA test confirmed Dustin was the father of the child.

The couple initially faced neglect charges after the 11-year-old had not seen a doctor in over a year and gave birth at home, authorities said. Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson said the adults claimed they were unaware of the child's pregnancy and described her as “rather petite,” while adding the infant was of normal size.

“This child is traumatized,” Hutson told News On 6. “She's been through a horrific ordeal. Not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life.”

Hutson said that doctors, nurses, or teachers typically notice these cases and report them, but since the child was not in school or may have been homeschooled, the pregnancy went unnoticed.

The Muskogee County DA urged the public to report suspicions of abuse to law enforcement, the Department of Human Services, or the district attorney’s office.

The couple remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, and Hutson said more charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

