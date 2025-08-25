Back-to-school routines can help families transition smoothly

Child development expert Kendra Morgan says consistent routines, open communication with teachers and visual tools can help families ease the transition back to school.

By: Brooke Cox

As families adjust to the new school year, child development experts say establishing consistent routines can ease the stress for both children and parents.

Morning and Bedtime Routines

Getting out the door on time is one of the biggest challenges for families during the school year. Kendra Morgan, founder of Building All Children, says preparation the night before is key.

"It's just not easy. I mean, they are tired, we're tired. Getting back in a routine is hard," Morgan said. "So just know that what a parent and caregiver has control over is being on time, so drop them off on time, get them to the bus on time."

Morgan recommends starting the bedtime routine an hour before lights out to help children wind down. A consistent night routine, she says, makes mornings less stressful.

After-School Adjustments

Experts also note that children often come home tired and hungry, which can make conversations about the school day difficult. Instead of pressing for answers immediately, Morgan suggests a snack, outdoor play and a designated place for backpacks and homework.

She adds that reviewing school papers daily prevents missed assignments and helps children know what to expect the following day.

Working With Teachers

Morgan encourages parents to communicate openly with teachers about their child’s strengths, needs and goals.

"Use them, work as a team," she said. "They want to help you build your children."

Tools for Success

Visual aids such as chore charts and family calendars can also help children stay on track and understand upcoming events. Morgan says these tools give children a sense of control and reduce stress for the entire household.