Trump hosts South Korea’s new leader, Lee Jae Myung, for a trade summit

President Donald Trump welcomed Lee Jae Myung, the new president of South Korea, to the White House on Monday afternoon for talks expected to center on trade and defense.

By: Associated Press

Hours ahead of the visit, Trump posted on social media that a “Purge or Revolution” was taking place in South Korea and threatened not to do business with Seoul. It was not immediately clear what Trump was referring to, but South Korea had been in a state of political turmoil for the last several months after its former leader, the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, was ousted from office after imposing martial law last December.

Before Trump’s post, the first in-person meeting between him and the liberal Lee had been expected to help flesh out details of a July trade deal between the two countries that has Seoul investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the U.S. The agreement set tariffs on South Korean goods at 15% after Trump threatened rates as high as 25%.

Trump says he plans to travel to China later this year

President Trump said he would be traveling to China “at some point probably this year” after he said Chinese President Xi Jinping would like him to go to China.

Trump called the bilateral ties “a very important relationship.”

“We’re going to get along with China,” he said. The two countries are seeking to strike a trade deal, after both sides called a truce in escalating tariffs and export restrictions.

Trump said he’s resetting the economic relations with China, referring to his levying tariffs on Chinese goods.

Since he took office, Trump has levied 54% tariffs across the board on Chinese goods, though his administration has paused 24%, pending final negotiations

Trump muses again on renaming the Department of Defense

In both of his appearances in the Oval Office Monday, Trump has mused about renaming the Department of Defense to its original name, the Department of War.

The name was changed in 1949.

Trump said the previous name “had a stronger sound” and there might be an update on the potential name change “over the next couple weeks.”

Trump walks down the DMZ memory lane

The U.S. president responded to a question about whether he would return to the Demilitarized Zone that separates the Koreas by fondly recalling the last time he did so in 2019.

“Remember when I walked across the line and everyone went crazy?” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon.

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

He recalled that everyone went crazy, “especially Secret Service.”

But “I loved it,” Trump said. He added that he felt safe because he had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator.

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot on North Korean soil in June 2019 during an unannounced trip to the DMZ.

Trump says he’d like to scrap the US lease with South Korea covering a large military base

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The president suggested that the U.S. should do away with a lease covering a large joint American-South Korean military base.

“I would like to see if we could get rid of the lease, and get ownership of the land where we have a massive military base,” Trump said.

Osan Air Base is a joint U.S. Air Force and South Korean base on South Korea’s west coast.

Trump says it remains unclear if Putin and Zelenskyy will meet

“I don’t know that they’ll meet, Trump said. “Maybe they will. Maybe they won’t.”

Trump last week following his hosting of European leaders and Zelenskyy for talks, as well as speaking by phone with Putin, said that he was arranging direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy that might be followed by three-way talks in which he’d take part.

But Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, made it clear Friday that Putin won’t meet with Zelenskyy until the Ukrainians agree to some of Moscow’s longstanding demands to end the conflict.

“It takes two to tango. I always say,” Trump said. “And they, should meet, I think, before I have a meeting and probably close the deal.”

Trump says US is studying drone tactics in Ukraine

While answering a question about the conflict, Trump said “this is a whole new form of war.”

He highlighted to use of flying drones, which have been widely deployed for reconnaissance and weaponry.

“A drone war never existed before,” he said. “We’re actually studying it.”

South Korea’s president asks for Trump’s help bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula

“I would like to ask for your role in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula,” President Lee told Trump. He even added that he’d like to see “construction of a Trump tower in North Korea and playing golf.”

Kim added of a possible upcoming meeting between Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, “I believe that he will be waiting for you.”

Trump said he had a very good relationship in his first term with Kim though he also called him “Little Rocket Man.”

Trump repeated his suggestions that he could soon meet with Kim and suggested he could help work toward peace.

South Korean president begins Oval Office appearance with flattery for Trump

President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lee Jae Myung complimented Trump’s decorative touches in the Oval Office, to which Trump has added numerous gold accents around the room.

He told Trump the office “looks very bright and beautiful” and has “the dignity of America.”

He also said, “I think America is becoming great again.”

South Korean president arrives at the White House

Lee Jae Myung, the new president of South Korea, has arrived at the White House for his meeting with Trump.

He waved to the gathered press as Trump welcomed him on the West Wing driveway.

They are now headed for their meeting at the Oval Office.