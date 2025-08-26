'Active shooter' alert at University of Arkansas likely a swatting or hoax call, police say.

Police at the University of Arkansas say they found no evidence of gunfire or injuries after reports of an active shooter at the campus library Monday afternoon.

By: News On 6

Police at the University of Arkansas say they found no evidence of gunfire or injuries after reports of an active shooter at the campus library Monday afternoon.

University officials said during a press conference that no active shooter was located and no one was hurt following the report at Mullins Library. The alert may have been due to a swatting or hoax call.

Related: What is a swatting? Here's a breakdown 👉CLICK HERE.

Authorities also said photos circulating online that appeared to show people being detained were not connected to the library incident.

The university’s alert system sent a message at 12:43 p.m. warning students and staff to avoid Mullins Library. The alert read: “RazALERT Emergency Notification: Avoid the area of Mullins Library due to an active shooter reported. Avoid. Deny. Defend.”

University police said it had more than 300 calls reporting either a suspect or shots fired at seven different buildings on campus. Police said they couldn't find any threats and will now start looking into who made the calls.

A new alert confirmed that there are no active threats.

"RazALERT Update: After investigating multiple reports, police have not confirmed any active threats on campus at this time. Avoid, deny, defend protocols have been lifted at this time while police continue to patrol campus, but please be vigilant.

Due to today's events, classes are cancelled for the remainder of day, but will resume Tuesday. Students are free to leave campus at this time if desired. Housing and most dining services remain open. Razorback Transit plans to continue routes."

Similar calls happened recently at Villanova, the University of Tennessee and Kansas State.

Nearly 1,300 total students from Oklahoma are enrolled at the University of Arkansas in 2024, according to enrollment data

Update from authorities on campus:

RECENT STORY: Villanova says a report of a campus shooter was a ‘cruel hoax’



