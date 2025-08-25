100X Reining Classic showcases global equestrian talent in Tulsa: 'A lot of fun and excitement'

Tulsa draws international crowd for 100X Reining Classic, featuring thrilling equestrian competition and shopping. Free entry for the public.

By: Eden Jones

Riders from across the globe are competing in Tulsa this week at the 100X Reining Classic, a premier equestrian event known as the “figure skating of the horse world,” where twists, turns, slides and stops could mean millions in prize money.

A Different Kind of Horsepower

Known as the “figure skating of the horse world,” reining is a series of maneuvers, from twists and turns to slides and stops, that make for thrilling competition. Riders from all over are in Tulsa this week for the 100X Reining Classic, all for the chance to win millions of dollars in prize money.

“It’s fun, you can come, you can be loud, you can cheer on the riders,” said Madison Thiel with 100X Shows.

From Italy to Oklahoma

Mirjam Stillo is from Rome and has competed at every 100X show since its start in 2023. She has won two championships in the super slide event, and from both her wins, she has earned just under $100,000. She says that with the sport exploding worldwide, it makes for fiercer competition.

“Tulsa is always one of the hardest shows globally. We have people from all over the world and all over the United States; it is the biggest show you can go to,” Stillo said.

Fun for Everyone

While the riders stay focused on the competition, fans can focus on having a good time. The show also offers shopping and prizes for attendees.

“Tons of classes, a lot of prize money, and a lot of shopping if you’re in town, but we would love to have everyone here, and it is free to the public,” said Thiel.

Stillo says it's a sport you can easily get hooked on.

“It’s easy for the people that are not super familiar with the sport to watch it and understand it, and then they really get into it, so that’s why crowds love it,” she said.

100X is seeking volunteers to help hold the American flag during the National Anthem at the finals. To find out how, click here.