Strong Start initiative: Free childcare relief for Oklahoma childcare workers

Monday, August 25th 2025, 1:57 pm
Oklahoma is launching a new program that aims to give free childcare to eligible workers in licensed childcare facilities.
Oklahoma Strong Start is a three-year pilot program that was funded through a federal Preschool Development Grant and authorized in House Bill 2778, which was passed this last session.
The Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness said the state is facing a serious shortage of early childhood educators. In partnership with Oklahoma Human Services, the goal is to attract and keep childcare professionals in the industry while also alleviating some of the financial burden of paying for care.
OPSR reports that currently, 55% of Oklahomans, including residents in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, live in a childcare desert.
This new benefit was announced Monday afternoon at the Legacy Child Education Center in Claremore. The benefit is valued up to $12,000 for those working in childcare.
To qualify, applicants must:
To apply for the traditional childcare subsidy benefit, click here.
