Tulsa Oilers Football named IFL's Franchise of the Year in 2025

Tulsa Oilers crowned Indoor Football League's 'Franchise of The Year 2025' and earns Fan Base Championship Belt for high season attendance.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Tulsa Oilers Football has been named the Indoor Football League’s “Franchise of the Year” in 2025, while also earning the Fan Base Championship Belt of 2025 for the highest attendance throughout the season.

The Indoor Football League honored the Tulsa Oilers as the 2025 Franchise of the Year, recognizing the organization as the league’s top all-around performer this past season. "It is quite an honor to win Franchise of the Year," said Andy Scurto. "I want to thank the IFL for honoring us with this award and say how proud I am of the entire team for all their hard work and effort which won this award. We have an elite team that does amazing work and it is great to be recognized for what they achieve."

The award celebrates excellence across multiple areas, including attendance, sales, marketing, public relations, community engagement, league participation, and on-field success. Tulsa’s commitment to growing the game, representing the IFL with pride, and making a meaningful impact in the community set the standard league-wide in 2025.

Tulsa also adds to the trophy case by earning the Fan Base Championship Belt of 2025, awarded to the franchise that accumulates the highest attendance throughout their home schedule. Seeing this fanbase grow from day one has been a blessing, and it is something that our staff has worked hard for," said Director of Ticket Sales Shawn Watring. "We have the best fans in the league, and it is amazing to see them recognized in that way." Tulsa recorded a franchise record 15,113 fans in attendance for their June 14 home game against the San Antonio Gunslingers. Tulsa averaged 9,307 fans throughout their eight home games with a total attendance number of 74,457 in 2025.

The Oilers finished the season with a winning record of 10-6 , boasting a home record of 6-2, which secured their first playoff appearance in team history.

SPORTS HEADLINES: