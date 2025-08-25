3 Cowboys, 2 Sooners named to Haskins Award watch list

Five players from OU and OSU earn spots on the coveted Fred Haskins Award watch list—an accolade for the nation's top golfers. Learn more about these top-tier collegiate golfers ramping up Oklahoma's stakes in the acclaimed national competition.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Fred Haskins Award, presented annually to the nation's top collegiate golfer, announced its preseason watch list on Monday.

The 25-player list features three Oklahoma State Cowboys and two Oklahoma Sooners. OU and OSU are two of the five schools with multiple golfers on the list.

The three OSU Cowboys on the Haskins Award Watch List are Ethan Fang, Eric Lee and Preston Stout.

Image Provided By: The Haskins Award

Fang was a first-team All-American last spring and was the first Cowboy since 1967 to win The Amateur Championship. He competed at The Open Championship, was medalist at the Western Amateur and was a member of the U.S. Palmer Cup squad. He will also represent the United States at the upcoming Walker Cup.

Lee earned honorable mention All-America status last spring. Most recently, he reached the semifinals at the U.S. Amateur.

Stout also earned first-team All-America status as a sophomore last year. This summer, he won the Northeast Amateur and was medalist at the U.S. Amateur as well.

For the seventh consecutive year, OU has players on the watch list. Ryder Cowan and Jase Summy are the two Sooners on the Haskins Award Watch List.

The is the first Haskins watch list selection for Cowan. The Edmond native was a 2025 All-America honoree and recorded 10 top-20 finishes and six top-10 placements.

Summy was an All-American last season, and won the Western Amateur this summer. He set a program record with 20 rounds in the 60s, producing eight top-20 finishes, seven top-10s, four top-fives and one victory.

8 Cowboys have taken home the award, starting with Lindy Miller in 1978. Bob Tway (1981), Willie Wood (1982), Scott Verplank (1986), Charles Howell (2000), Hunter Mahan (2003), Pablo Martin (2006) and Matthew Wolff (2019) were the other Cowboys to win the Haskins.

Former Sooner Chris Gotterup took home the award in 2022.

