Justice for Sister Ellie: Friends of Tulsa nun are grateful after federal jury convicts her attacker for the second time

Two women are grateful for a federal jury that convicted a Tulsa man for the second time for brutally beating and raping a 72-year-old nun. Elga Harper's first conviction was overturned last fall, and just months before the second trial, the victim, Sister Ellie Finlay, passed away.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Elga Harper's first conviction was overturned last fall and just months before the second trial, the victim, Sister Ellie Finlay, passed away. A federal jury found Harper guilty again last week.

WATCH BELOW: Sister Ellie shares her story of survival to News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter

Two of Ellie's dear friends sat through every day of the second trial, as hard as it was, to get justice for her.

"We just all wanted justice for her. We had to represent her. I just knew I had to be there," said Dana Sterling.

Sister Ellie was upset after the first conviction was reversed, but she was determined to testify again. Since she passed away earlier this year, her testimony from the first trial was read in court by someone else this time. Her friends say that although she wasn't there, they felt Ellie's presence in the courtroom all week long.

"The jury was able to hear her and to understand she was telling the truth. And the jury believed her, for the second time. Two juries," said Sterling.

Sterling and Linda McWilliams have been friends with Sister Ellie for more than 20 years and say to know her is to love her.

In May of 2022, Ellie was tied up and beaten and raped in her home for hours by her handyman, Harper. Ellie's friends were there for her after that, and were determined to be in court again to make sure Ellie got justice.

"She was a little person, with a huge footprint on this community and we needed to be with her," said McWilliams.

They wanted justice, and they got it.

"You know you don't wish ill will on anyone but she needed justice and now she has got it again and I was just so grateful," said Sterling.

We interviewed Sister Ellie after the first trial and she said how much she loved animals and the many stray cats she cared for, but even more so, she loved people.

"We were there to represent the hundreds of people who cherished her. I think her superpower was that she cherished all of us. Her community," said McWilliams.

As an episcopal nun, Ellie dedicated her life to helping others who have gone through horrible situations.

She was a counselor, she taught meditation, and even started her own non-profit where she had meditation classes.

"She wanted to help everyone. She wanted to think the best of everyone and that's how she went through life," said Sterling.

"She knew how to guide somebody to settle their mind. And I think that is a wonderful legacy that she has given to us," said McWilliams.

Even after the horrific trauma Ellie endured, she continued to teach, help others and even forgave her attacker.

"You want to be a better person because of her presence in our life," said McWilliams. "Oh yeah, she was an inspiration to everyone," said Sterling.

Sister Ellie's meditation students have continued her non-profit in honor of her.

Elga Harper got a life sentence after the first trial. His new sentencing will be at a later date.

