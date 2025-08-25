North Texas barber creates sensory-friendly haircut experience for neurodivergent children

Haircuts can be tough for a lot of kids, but for children with sensory sensitivities or autism, the experience can be overwhelming. But a North Texas barber is changing the barber shop experience.

By: CBS News

On an August afternoon, Dallas barber Henry Amoloja showed CBS News Texas around his shop, but this isn't your typical barbershop.

"I have these quiet clippers… turn them on. They're very quiet. I got the little talcum powder, this helps dry out their skin, so when hair falls on them it doesn't stick," said Amoloja. "That's the weighted cape, it goes around you, and it feels really good. These are fidgets, so like this has some little spikes, just to help them squeeze and reduce some pressure."

Amoloja is describing the sensory-friendly experience he's created for his clients.

"Can't forget this guy, I think it's about three pounds, especially for the sensory seeking kids, I'll have them hold my weight stuffed animal right here. His name is Trimmy," Amoloja said. "The kids love predictability. So they love when you model what you're going to do to them before you do it. So if I'm going to use the shears, sometimes I'll just kinda give Trimmy a little trim, and then I'll use it on the kids. So I'll go back and forth, right, and just kind of do it that way."

He's a certified sensory-safe barber, specializing in haircuts for neurodivergent children.

"The biggest thing with kids on the spectrum is building trust," said Amoloja. "I'm playing the long game here, and I'm trying to get them to the point where they want to get a haircut."

The idea to serve kids on the spectrum came just in the last year, after Amoloja invented the Weighted Cape, a haircutting cape with a weighted collar.

"Especially after creating the Weighted Cape, I think it just showed me that there's a need for not just the weighted capes, or other sensory tools, but just general accommodations for neurodivergent individuals and prompting inclusivity in the industry," he said.

Meet the Quinns. They found Amoloja just a few months ago, when they were searching for someone to cut their 4-year-old son Jai's hair. Jai is autistic, and haircuts can be overwhelming.

"Everyone isn't attuned to the needs of kids with autism and their sensory needs, like he said, we worked with Jai with the styling clippers for a while just to get him used to it," said Lauren Quinn, Jai's mother.

But on this afternoon, we got to see Amoloja in action, putting his techniques to work, with the cape on, the toys out, and a little help from mom.

"That's typical for us, so we will wrestle with Jai. He's very active, so he wants to move," said Lauren.

And though challenging at times, through patience, calmness and trust--- Mission accomplished.

"Henry has been super flexible, he can take 30 mins, he can take an hour, he builds that in, and that's how he's allowed to meet the child where he's at, and so we love that about the experience because our Jai is able to be himself," said Dr. Lamar Quinn, Jai's dad.

A sacred father-son moment, dad wasn't sure would ever come.

"This experience has been a little emotional for me," Dr. Lamar said. "I wasn't expecting to have that father-son moment with him until he was a little older, it happened sooner. So, that means we get more of it, and that's a really huge deposit for me, and so I appreciate that from him."

And the Quinns aren't alone. Amoloja is helping dozens of families with haircuts, making that experience a little easier. Videos of his moments with clients have been watched on social media millions of times.

Amoloja created a fundraiser to continue supporting families and help cover the costs for their sensory-friendly haircuts.

"It's easily become the most fulfilling thing I'm doing in my career," Amoloja said.

For Amoloja, he's found his purpose on a road less traveled. With every cut and conversation, he hopes his work is making a difference, creating a barber shop experience for every child to feel seen and supported.

"I'm hoping what we're doing in the hair industry can translate into other industries," he said. "Do it with courage, do it with authenticity, and just give it your all."

Henry created a fundraising page to support families and pay for their sensory-friendly haircuts. To donate, click here.