Third child violence case in August: Tulsa Police say 4-year-old shot, father in custody

Tulsa Police say a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot by his father, marking the third time this month that a child in Tulsa has been killed or seriously injured by a family member.

By: Ryan Gillin

Officers were called to the Seminole Hills Apartments on Sunday night after reports that Jalen Green shot his young son and his girlfriend. Investigators say Green was driving the victims to the hospital when their car broke down. That’s where police, firefighters, and EMSA found the victims with gunshot wounds.

Captain Richard Meulenberg says first responders immediately began CPR on the child, who was unconscious when they arrived. Crews rushed the boy to the hospital and even cleared traffic ahead of the ambulance to give him the best possible chance of survival. Green was taken into custody at the scene.

“We were trying to give every opportunity for this kid to have a positive outcome,” Meulenberg said.

Investigators are hoping to learn more once they can speak with the child’s mother, who underwent surgery after the shooting.

This case is the third in August involving violence against a child. Earlier this month, police say an uncle stabbed his 8-month-old niece, and before that, a father killed his 5-week-old son.

“It has been awful,” Meulenberg said. “Kids are the innocents. They did nothing to deserve these things.”

Family advocates say tragedies like this leave a lasting impact. Courtney Crandall, Clinical Supervisor at Family & Children Services, says trauma can ripple through families for years.

“Trauma can have lasting impacts,” Crandall said. “It can lead to mental health issues, physical health issues, you name it. Just having the knowledge that therapy is available is a starting point.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in their relationships, you can call the DVIS helpline at 918-743-5763. You can also visit their main campus at 3124 E Apache St, Tulsa, OK 74110.