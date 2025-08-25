Money Monday: What a possible Fed rate cut could mean for Oklahoma consumers

Monday, August 25th 2025, 5:23 pm
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted last week that interest rates may be cut when the Fed meets next month. On this week’s Money Monday, financial expert Paul Hood explained what that could mean for consumers and how to prepare.
“What you have to remember is, what is interest? Interest is the cost of money. It’s the time value of money,” Hood said. “So what really matters is which side of that equation are you on. Are you receiving interest? Are you paying interest?”
“If you’re paying interest, then maybe, you know, you should delay buying a car if interest rates are gonna fall,” Hood said. “You should consider when they do fall, maybe refinancing your home because you can save substantial money—especially if you can lock it in if the interest rates are lower.”
He added that experts expect “multiple rate reductions potentially before the end of the year.”
“If you’re receiving interest, then it might be a good time to try to lock in, if you’re doing CDs, lock in maybe some longer-term CDs before the rates drop,” Hood said.
He also pointed out that when interest rates fall, the stock market often rises. “Some people, I’m not necessarily recommending this, but will make a change in their 401(k) to get a little more aggressive in anticipation of an upside.”
“The main thing is just be prudent,” Hood said. “Don’t make financial decisions based on fear or greed, but understand that’s a cost of a dollar, and if you’re, depending on what side of that equation you’re on, you can make some choices for the next short period.”
“There’s a lot of people that are adamant that they’re not tied together, but the bottom line is the cost of money,” Hood said. “Whether you’re building a home, and it costs less for that builder to get his line of credit to do things, so the cost of the home might come down. So they are tied together, but they’re not directly. Just because we have an interest rate drop doesn’t mean mortgage rates are going to go down. But they generally follow suit to a degree.”
“Again, it’s all timing. What do you think, and do you want to lock in for the long term right now, or maybe wait a few more? Be prudent,” Hood said.
August 18th, 2025
August 11th, 2025
June 23rd, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025