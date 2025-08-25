U.S. Rep. John Brecheen holding in-person town hall meetings in 2nd District

Oklahoma 2nd District representative Josh Brecheen holds town hall meetings in several communities during Congressional break.

By: Emory Bryan

Oklahoma House Republican Josh Brecheen is holding town hall meetings throughout the 2nd Congressional District this week. On the first day, Brecheen met constituents in McAlester, Checotah, Muskogee, Wagoner, Pryor and Bartlesville.

Rep. Brecheen has 20 in-person town halls scheduled.

Brecheen's typically 40-minute presentation is focused on President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" that sets the budget framework for the next decade. Brecheen is a member of the House Budget Committee who was involved in some negotiations.

Brecheen starts each meeting by urging people to exercise civility and recognizing law enforcement stationed in the room to ensure safety. Brecheen said he felt he needed to explain the budget plan because so much incorrect information about it has been publicized.

"We're bringing solid fact-based information to the people. I've spent months working, making sure this information is accurate, because of my committee work, and I want Oklahomans to know we came up with a really good result," he said.