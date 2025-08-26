OU Football depth chart takeaways: Kanak at Tight End, Ott Third at RB, and offensive line battles

The Sooners’ first depth chart of 2025 features Jaren Kanak at tight end, Cal transfer Jaydn Ott listed third at running back, and plenty of ongoing battles across the offensive line and defense.

By: Toby Rowland

It’s officially football season, and that means depth chart day in Norman. The University of Oklahoma released its first depth chart of the 2025 season ahead of Saturday’s opener against Illinois State, and there’s plenty to unpack. We caught up with the Voice of the Sooners, Toby Rowland, for his first impressions.

Jaren Kanak’s Move Pays Off

One of the biggest surprises comes at tight end, where Jaren Kanak is listed as the starter after moving over from linebacker. Once thought to be more of a role player, Kanak has impressed throughout fall camp with his blocking and ability to catch the football. Rowland says Kanak’s personality and energy have also made him a fan favorite heading into the season.

Jaydn Ott Slotted at Third String Running Back

Another head-turner is Cal transfer Jaydn Ott, listed as the third running back behind Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum. Rowland cautions fans not to overreact, pointing out that Ott missed a large chunk of fall camp and is still getting up to speed. He expects Ott to eventually carry the load for OU as the season progresses.

Offensive Line Still Sorting Out

If you’re looking for certainty up front, right guard Febechi Nwaiwu is the only locked-in starter. Everywhere else? It’s an “OR” situation. Expect to see multiple combinations Saturday, with highly touted freshman Michael Fasusi and Daniel Akinkunmi likely in the mix. Rowland believes the O-line will be a work in progress early but has more depth than in recent seasons.

Wide Receivers Look Healthy and Ready

At wide receiver, the Sooners are set with Deion Burks and Isaiah Sategna III as clear starters, while Zion Kearney also earned a starting nod. Freshman Elijah Thomas and big-bodied Ivan Carreon should factor in, and Rowland notes that reliable pass-catcher Jacob Jordan will still have a role.

Defense Missing Kendel Dolby, Freshman Guillory Impresses

On defense, the absence of Kendel Dolby stands out as he recovers from injury. That’s opened the door for true freshman Courtland Guillory to earn an “OR” spot at cornerback. Rowland was also surprised to see Robert Spears-Jennings listed as a co-starter at free safety rather than winning the job outright. Up front, expect plenty of rotation with David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Damonic Williams, and Gracen Halton leading the charge.

First Look at the New Offense

Rowland says the biggest intrigue heading into Saturday is simply seeing what OU’s offense looks like under new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. All eyes will be on quarterback John Mateer, the transfer from North Texas, as he makes his debut in crimson and cream.

OU opens the season Saturday inside Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against Illinois State.