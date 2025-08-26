OU Football depth chart takeaways: Kanak at Tight End, Ott Third at RB, and offensive line battles

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 3:39 pm
It’s officially football season, and that means depth chart day in Norman. The University of Oklahoma released its first depth chart of the 2025 season ahead of Saturday’s opener against Illinois State, and there’s plenty to unpack. We caught up with the Voice of the Sooners, Toby Rowland, for his first impressions.
One of the biggest surprises comes at tight end, where Jaren Kanak is listed as the starter after moving over from linebacker. Once thought to be more of a role player, Kanak has impressed throughout fall camp with his blocking and ability to catch the football. Rowland says Kanak’s personality and energy have also made him a fan favorite heading into the season.
Another head-turner is Cal transfer Jaydn Ott, listed as the third running back behind Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum. Rowland cautions fans not to overreact, pointing out that Ott missed a large chunk of fall camp and is still getting up to speed. He expects Ott to eventually carry the load for OU as the season progresses.
If you’re looking for certainty up front, right guard Febechi Nwaiwu is the only locked-in starter. Everywhere else? It’s an “OR” situation. Expect to see multiple combinations Saturday, with highly touted freshman Michael Fasusi and Daniel Akinkunmi likely in the mix. Rowland believes the O-line will be a work in progress early but has more depth than in recent seasons.
At wide receiver, the Sooners are set with Deion Burks and Isaiah Sategna III as clear starters, while Zion Kearney also earned a starting nod. Freshman Elijah Thomas and big-bodied Ivan Carreon should factor in, and Rowland notes that reliable pass-catcher Jacob Jordan will still have a role.
On defense, the absence of Kendel Dolby stands out as he recovers from injury. That’s opened the door for true freshman Courtland Guillory to earn an “OR” spot at cornerback. Rowland was also surprised to see Robert Spears-Jennings listed as a co-starter at free safety rather than winning the job outright. Up front, expect plenty of rotation with David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Damonic Williams, and Gracen Halton leading the charge.
Rowland says the biggest intrigue heading into Saturday is simply seeing what OU’s offense looks like under new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. All eyes will be on quarterback John Mateer, the transfer from North Texas, as he makes his debut in crimson and cream.
OU opens the season Saturday inside Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against Illinois State.
August 26th, 2025
August 31st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025
September 1st, 2025