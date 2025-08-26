Oklahoma Football releases 2025 Week 1 depth chart ahead of season opener

Tuesday, August 26th 2025, 3:36 pm
The Oklahoma Sooners are officially entering game week, just days away from the start of the 2025 college football season. On Monday, the program released its official Week 1 depth chart, marking the switch from fall camp to the regular season. While much of the chart aligns with our final projections last week, there are some intriguing position battles and nods to younger players coming out of camp.
Oklahoma will open the season Saturday against Illinois State, the No. 6 team in the FCS entering the year, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The Sooners’ signal-callers are clear heading into the opener:
The backfield features a mix of experience and new talent:
X: Keontez Lewis, Ivan Carreon, Elijah Thomas
Slot/H: Isaiah Sategna III, Jacob Jordan
Z: Deion Burks, Jer’Michael Carter OR Zion Kearney
The line remains fluid heading into the opener:
Left Tackle: Michael Fasusi, Jacob Sexton OR Luke Baklenko
Left Guard: Heath Ozaeta OR Eddy Pierre-Louis, Daniel Akinkunmi
Center: Troy Everett OR Jake Maikkula, Owen Hollenbeck
Right Guard: Febechi Nwaiwu, Ryan Fodje, Gunnar Allen
Right Tackle: Derek Simmons OR Logan Howland OR Jake Taylor
Febechi Nwaiwu is the only clearly locked-in starter, while multiple “or” designations signal ongoing competition across the line.
Left Defensive End: Marvin Jones Jr. OR Taylor Wein, Danny Okoye
Defensive Tackle: Jayden Jackson OR Gracen Halton, Trent Wilson, Nigel Smith II
Defensive Tackle: Damonic Williams OR David Stone, Markus Strong, Siloam Lolohea
Right Defensive End: R Mason Thomas, Adepoju Adebawore, Wyatt Gilmore
Mike Linebacker: Kobie McKinzie OR Sammy Omosigho, James Nesta
Will Linebacker: Kip Lewis OR Owen Heinecke OR Kendal Daniels, Taylor Heim
Cheetah: Kendal Daniels, Reggie Powers III, Jeremiah Newcombe
Left Cornerback: Courtland Guillory OR Jacobe Johnson, Devon Jordan
Strong Safety: Peyton Bowen, Reggie Powers III, Jaydan Hardy OR Omarion Robinson
Free Safety: Michael Boganowski OR Robert Spears-Jennings, Jaydan Hardy, Reed DeQuasie
Right Cornerback: Gentry Williams, Jeremiah Newcombe, Maliek Hawkins, Trystan Haynes
Oklahoma’s first depth chart of the season shows a mix of experience and youth, with several position battles set to continue well into the year.
The Sooners will look to rebound from a 6-7 campaign last season and set the tone under Venables in Year 4. All eyes will be on the team Saturday as Oklahoma hosts Illinois State in its 2025 season opener.
August 26th, 2025
August 19th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025
August 26th, 2025