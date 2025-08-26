Oklahoma Football releases 2025 Week 1 depth chart ahead of season opener

Oklahoma releases its first depth chart of the 2025 season, highlighting position battles, co-starters, and key newcomers as the Sooners gear up for their season opener against Illinois State.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Sooners are officially entering game week, just days away from the start of the 2025 college football season. On Monday, the program released its official Week 1 depth chart, marking the switch from fall camp to the regular season. While much of the chart aligns with our final projections last week, there are some intriguing position battles and nods to younger players coming out of camp.

Oklahoma will open the season Saturday against Illinois State, the No. 6 team in the FCS entering the year, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback

The Sooners’ signal-callers are clear heading into the opener:

John Mateer, redshirt junior Michael Hawkins Jr., sophomore Whitt Newbauer, sophomore





Running Back

The backfield features a mix of experience and new talent:

Jovantae Barnes, senior Tory Blaylock, freshman Jaydn Ott, senior OR Xavier Robinson, sophomore





Tight End

Jaren Kanak, senior Will Huggins, redshirt senior Carson Kent, redshirt junior





Wide Receivers

X: Keontez Lewis, Ivan Carreon, Elijah Thomas

Slot/H: Isaiah Sategna III, Jacob Jordan

Z: Deion Burks, Jer’Michael Carter OR Zion Kearney





Offensive Line

The line remains fluid heading into the opener:

Left Tackle: Michael Fasusi, Jacob Sexton OR Luke Baklenko

Left Guard: Heath Ozaeta OR Eddy Pierre-Louis, Daniel Akinkunmi

Center: Troy Everett OR Jake Maikkula, Owen Hollenbeck

Right Guard: Febechi Nwaiwu, Ryan Fodje, Gunnar Allen

Right Tackle: Derek Simmons OR Logan Howland OR Jake Taylor

Febechi Nwaiwu is the only clearly locked-in starter, while multiple “or” designations signal ongoing competition across the line.





Defensive Starters

Left Defensive End: Marvin Jones Jr. OR Taylor Wein, Danny Okoye

Defensive Tackle: Jayden Jackson OR Gracen Halton, Trent Wilson, Nigel Smith II

Defensive Tackle: Damonic Williams OR David Stone, Markus Strong, Siloam Lolohea

Right Defensive End: R Mason Thomas, Adepoju Adebawore, Wyatt Gilmore

Mike Linebacker: Kobie McKinzie OR Sammy Omosigho, James Nesta

Will Linebacker: Kip Lewis OR Owen Heinecke OR Kendal Daniels, Taylor Heim

Cheetah: Kendal Daniels, Reggie Powers III, Jeremiah Newcombe

Left Cornerback: Courtland Guillory OR Jacobe Johnson, Devon Jordan

Strong Safety: Peyton Bowen, Reggie Powers III, Jaydan Hardy OR Omarion Robinson

Free Safety: Michael Boganowski OR Robert Spears-Jennings, Jaydan Hardy, Reed DeQuasie

Right Cornerback: Gentry Williams, Jeremiah Newcombe, Maliek Hawkins, Trystan Haynes

What This Means

Oklahoma’s first depth chart of the season shows a mix of experience and youth, with several position battles set to continue well into the year.

The Sooners will look to rebound from a 6-7 campaign last season and set the tone under Venables in Year 4. All eyes will be on the team Saturday as Oklahoma hosts Illinois State in its 2025 season opener.