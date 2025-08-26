Stigler Assistant Police Chief pulls man from burning car on I-40

In his 20 years in law enforcement, Stigler's Assistant Police Chief John Vail has seen close calls, but nothing quite like this.

By: MaKayla Glenn

When a fiery crash unfolded before his eyes on I-40, Assistant Chief of Stigler Police Department, John Vail, had just one thought:

“Failure is not an option.”

He was driving between Sallisaw and Muldrow, transporting evidence, when a car sped past him, dangerously weaving between two semis.

“The car had to take the shoulder, and once it hit the shoulder, it started losing control. You can see dust coming up," Vail said.

Seconds later, the crash happened. Without hesitation, Vail pulled over and headed into the nearby woods.

“We gotta get you out of here, man.”

Vail wasn’t alone for long. An Oklahoma Corporation Commission officer, someone Vail just happened to know, arrived to help.

Despite being trained not to move crash victims, the flames were growing more intense by the second.

“I decided I needed to get him out of that vehicle,” Vail said.

Fire Extinguisher in Hand, Time Running Out

Vail grabbed a fire extinguisher from his patrol car to buy more time.

“We’re gonna make it. We’re going to get you out of here, buddy,” Vail said.

Working together, Vail and the other officer each grabbed an arm. With several pulls, they freed the man from the burning vehicle and dragged him to safety.

“I’m so thankful for somebody else to be there, a strong young man… we were able to work him free and get him out,” Vail said.

A Life Saved

Every second counted. And thanks to quick thinking, calm under pressure, and teamwork a life was saved.

“I’m so thankful that man survived that incident,” Vail said.

Still Searching for the Man He Saved

Vail says he hasn’t yet been able to locate the man he rescued. But according to state troopers, the man was flown to a hospital and is expected to survive.

